Alexa Bliss sends Triple H a message two days before WrestleMania; The Game had mentioned her

Triple H had much to say recently in a post at the WWE World event, and Alexa Bliss messaged him.

Bliss was one of the stars who participated in Triple H's famous entrance at WrestleMania, which also featured Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

The Game explained why the entrance meant so much to him and revealed what he had said to Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss before the show started. He asked them to take it all in and promised they'd have that same stage someday.

"What's cool about it, if you look at that poster, that's Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks. Right before I walked out before this, as we were getting ready, I was like, 'When we get out on that stage, before we start to do everything, you guys take a deep breath and look around at this. This is the spectacle and you're all going to be on this stage on your own one day. You're all going to be doing your own thing.'"

Triple H went on to say that they had all had massive WrestleMania moments of their own.

"That was the intent, what I was trying to get them. It was a really cool entrance to me because of that aspect to it. Not just because I thought it was a cool entrance, but sort of because of what it was for them, that next generation. Now they've all had massive WrestleMania moments of their own. So, it was a really cool thing."

Alexa Bliss responded to Triple H in the comments, thanking him for her first-ever WrestleMania moment.

The star had something to say in the comments.

Alexa Bliss has been absent from wrestling for some time, but her comment to Triple H will give fans hope

For some time now, Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE. She was battling health issues at the beginning, but later, it was revealed that she was absent due to her pregnancy.

Recently, she was spotted at the gym and appears to be training for a return.

After so many months of being disconnected from wrestling, the star appears to be beginning the process of coming back, although it could be a while. Her message to Triple H will be seen by fans as another signal that she's starting to focus on wrestling again while also concentrating on her new family.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you remember Alexa Bliss from Triple H's entrance? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion