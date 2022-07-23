Alexa Bliss sends a two-word message to Vince McMahon

Alexa Bliss thanked Vince McMahon in a heartfelt tweet shortly after the former WWE Chairman announced his retirement.

Vince McMahon took the wrestling world by storm after announcing that he's retiring from pro-wrestling at the age of 77. Vince's tweet was met with responses from some of the biggest wrestling personalities in the business.

Stephanie McMahon kicked off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown and led the live audience in a "Thank you Vince" chant. Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss responded to a video of Stephanie's SmackDown address and thanked Vince McMahon in her tweet.

Alexa Bliss has had massive praise for Vince McMahon in the past

Vince McMahon is the most influential personality in pro-wrestling's rich and storied history. Over the years, several top WWE Superstars have talked about Vince in a positive manner.

While speaking with 'Street journalist' Adam Glyn, little Miss Bliss recently shared her honest thoughts on McMahon. Check out her comments below:

"Vince is amazing, he's incredible, he's super approachable. But obviously, yah, you should be. He has such an amazing presence. It’s always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he’s great." (H/T SEScoops)

The former WWE Chairman worked tirelessly towards turning WWE into a global media conglomerate and succeeded in doing so as well. Vince's biggest victory came in March 2001 when he bought his longtime rival WCW, thus putting an end to the Monday Night War.

It would be interesting to see how differently WWE operates now that Vince isn't at the forefront. Many among the WWE Universe are quite excited about the company's future, with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the helm.

