Alexa Bliss set to return to WWE with her previous gimmick?

Alexa Bliss has been playing a dark character in WWE for over a year. She recently returned the same, following a four-month absence.

However, Bliss might undergo another character change upon her return to the ring.

On January 19th, WWE applied to trademark "The Goddess" - Alexa Bliss' nickname before her character change in 2020.

Here is the full description of it:

This could see Bliss return to her previous gimmick. WWE applying for trademarks for superstar names has hinted at a few such character changes in the past. Shorty G and Happy Corbin are recent examples of this.

Perhaps, The Goddess is set to join them.

WWE also filed to trademark "Uncensored" and "SuperBrawl" for entertainment purposes. They are both names of former WCW pay-per-views.

WWE fans have been critical of Alexa Bliss' current character

Alexa Bliss became the sole supernatural star in Vince McMahon's promotion after Bray Wyatt was released. This came after she cost The Fiend against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Since then, Bliss has used telekinetic powers and her "childhood doll" Lilly to gain the upper hand.

Even though she played the role well, fans were not entirely on board with the character. Bliss was written off of television after losing a RAW Women's Title match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules.

The Queen proceeded to rip Lilly the Doll to shreds, which sent her into a breakdown.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out … Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out …

The five-time Women's Champion returned a couple of weeks ago, partaking in backstage therapy segments.

Based on WWE's filing of "The Goddess" as a trademark, the endgame of Alexa Bliss going to therapy could be a return to her former self.

Do you want Bliss to remain in her current character or return as The Goddess?

