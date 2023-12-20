Alexa Bliss shares cozy picture of her husband Ryan Cabrera with their new born

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took to social media to post a cozy picture of her husband, Ryan Cabrera, with their new born, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss is currently inactive from WWE in-ring action as she is on her maternity leave and is enjoying being a mother to her fullest. 27th November, 2023 marked the arrival of the baby girl of Bliss and Cabrera. It is likely that she will remain inactive for a bit longer as the body will take necessary time to recover and be prepared for in-ring action.

Little Miss Bliss took to social media to post a picture of her husband Cabrera with their daughter in the frame having a delightful moment with each other. A still from the heartfelt moment is now making the rounds on the social media platform.

Checkout the screenshot of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story below:

"Tummy Time," wrote Alexa.

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss opened up on her return to WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss opened up on her decision of returning back to in-ring action.

Speaking with The Messenger earlier this year, Bliss stated that sometimes breaks from the game allows the players to evolve themselves which eventually helps in career longevity.

Bliss detailed:

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

The Five Feet of Fury also added that she's going to take some time to come back to the squared circle and will utlize the first fundamental months with her new born daughter.

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope. I'm going to get to working out, and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

It would be interesting to see Alexa's return in WWE and the creative's plans for her.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.