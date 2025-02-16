Alexa Bliss shares a cryptic two-word message after WWE SmackDown this week

Alexa Bliss made her shocking return to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at 21 and had an amazing performance. Bliss had been absent from WWE programming for over two years. Recently, The Goddess took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.

Alexa Bliss was one of the key figures in the Women's division of WWE after the brand split in 2016. Her reign as the RAW Women's Champion and alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt solidified her legacy in WWE. The former five-time Women's Champion recently shared some pictures on Instagram. Bliss shared the images with a cryptic two-word caption for her fans.

"Something Twisted," Bliss wrote in the caption of her post.

This post has made fans speculate about Bliss' involvement with The Wyatt Sicks faction. The Five Feet of Fury was heavily featured in Bray Wyatt's run as "The Fiend" and his feud with Randy Orton in 2021.

Alexa Bliss qualifies for Elimination Chamber

After two years of waiting, Alexa wrestled her first one-on-one match in WWE on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Bliss locked horns with Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The star defeated Candice and will be heading to Toronto for the Chamber in March.

Alexa will enter the steel structure with Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Bayley. One last constant for the bout is yet to be decided. With Charlotte Flair choosing Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent, the winner of this match will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania.

This past week, Alexa also confronted her former partner Nia Jax on SmackDown. However, their segment saw multiple statics similar to that of The Wyatt Sicks. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Five Feet of Fury.

