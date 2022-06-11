Alexa Bliss shares her honest opinion on Theory

Alexa Bliss sent major praise towards fellow RAW Superstar Theory while speaking with WWE Deutschland.

Theory has had an incredible year so far on the main roster. He was involved in a big singles match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 and is being groomed as a top future star. He is also the current United States Champion, winning the title from Finn Balor.

Bliss is seemingly a big fan of Theory if her latest comments are any indication. She recently spoke with WWE Deutschland and was asked to name a potential tag team partner if the company brings back the Mixed Match Challenge, a tag team tournament with uncanny pairings.

The former women's champion mentioned The Miz and Theory as potential partners for the Mixed Match Challenge and heaped praise on the latter.

"Who would I choose as a partner? I think The Miz. If Maryse isn't already tagging with him, I'll say The Miz, because he has this presence and this cockiness about him that's just so great and so entertaining. If not The Miz, then probably Austin Theory. Because he's full of charisma, really talented in the ring, and I feel like we could win some good matches," Bliss said. (31:30-31:58)

Alexa Bliss has previously competed in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Little Miss Bliss teamed up with Braun Strowman during the first season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. "Team Little Big" was one of the most popular tandems in the tournament, and fans loved the uncanny pairing.

Strowman and Bliss did quite well for themselves in the Mixed Match Challenge. They picked up wins over Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso, and Naomi, to advance to the semi-finals. The duo lost to The Miz & Asuka, who eventually won the tournament.

Bliss was scheduled to team up with Strowman in the second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge as well. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury, and Ember Moon came in as her replacement.

Alexa Bliss and Theory are two of the most charismatic superstars on the main roster at the moment. Fans would love to see them form a tag team if WWE brings back the Mixed Match Challenge somewhere down the line.

