Alexa Bliss shares her honest opinion on Vince McMahon

Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while speaking with journalist Adam Glyn.

It's been about two months since Alexa Bliss last wrestled a WWE match. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in action again.

Bliss recently had a quick chat with journalist Adam Glyn at an airport. The former Women's Champion got asked if she gets nervous when she comes across her boss, Vince McMahon. Here's what she said in response:

"Vince is amazing, he's incredible, he's super approachable. But obviously, yah, you should be. He has such an amazing presence. It’s always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he’s great." (H/T - SEScoops)

Alexa Bliss has done quite well for herself in WWE

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars. She has been a part of the main roster for about six years and has done it all in the ring. Judging by how she's been handled on WWE TV over the years, it looks like she has managed to impress Vince and other WWE officials.

Bliss is a major merch mover and has been doing quite well on WWE Shop for a while now. She last wrestled a match at Elimination Chamber 2022. Bliss participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia. She was the last woman to be eliminated by eventual winner Bianca Belair.

Vince McMahon is one of the most recognizable people on the planet. He has worked incredibly hard to turn WWE into a global brand over the past several decades. McMahon has made tons of friends and foes in this business.

Bliss isn't the only wrestler to have major praise for McMahon. Several popular WWE Superstars have heaped praise on the WWE Chairman, including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and most notably, The Undertaker.

Do you share Alexa Bliss' sentiments when it comes to Vince McMahon?

