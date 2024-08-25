Alexa Bliss shares important safety update ahead of potential WWE RAW return

Alexa Bliss has been missing from WWE for more than 18 months. It seems as though the former Women's Champion could finally be making her return in the coming weeks.

Bliss has been rumored to be heading to RAW this coming week, but ahead of her return, she shared an important update concerning her daughter's online safety. Bliss has refused to reveal images of her daughter's face since she was born.

The WWE Superstar made it clear that this was because of her recent issues with stalkers and to ensure her daughter's safety, which was paramount to her. The 33-year-old shared the following message on her Instagram story:

"The amount of ppl who get SO FIRED UP about me covering Hendrix's face is quite concerning. We cover her face for many reasons. But one being we've dealt with a few dangerous ongoing stalker situations & people online who are genuinely convinced that Hendrix is 'their child.' So for now I will be covering her face in posts that I post. So I'm sorry if keeping my child's safety at #1 is so aggravating to you. Have a great day."

You can check out a screengrab of Bliss' Instagram story below:

Alexa Bliss has made her point clear [Image Credit: Screenshot from Bliss' Instagram story]

It appears that this is something important to Bliss since she has been targeted by several individuals online in the past and has been public about her struggles with stalkers and people pretending to be her on social media.

Will Alexa Bliss make her return on WWE RAW?

Alexa Bliss was one of the stars who were closest to Bray Wyatt before his passing and many fans pushed for her to be part of Wyatt Sicks. This week on WWE RAW, Bo Dallas will make his in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy, since his return, and many believe this is the perfect place for Bliss also to make her comeback.

Bliss would be a perfect addition to the group if she returned with the character she once used alongside The Fiend.

