Alexa Bliss shares major three-word tease surrounding WWE return

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in more than a year, but the former Women's Champion could finally be on her way back to the ring after a recent social media update.

Bliss shares regularly on her socials to keep her fans updated and it seems that she could have provided a major hint surrounding her future with her latest update.

Bliss shared a three-word message on her X account that read:

"Back at it"

This comes after Bliss was spotted in the gym with her husband last week, which shows that she is preparing herself for a return to WWE. Bliss last wrestled at The Royal Rumble back in 2023 before taking some time away from the company and later announcing that she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera.

The couple welcomed a daughter called Hendrix last year and have shared several updates in recent months, with Bliss also maintaining the hope that she will return to the ring in the near future.

Where would Alexa Bliss fit in when she returns to WWE?

Alexa Bliss left a very different Women's Division back in January 2023 and over the past year, there have been several additions to the roster. The likes of Jade Cargill and Naomi are now on the blue brand, while the show is still dominated by Damage CTRL.

Bliss was once the Women's Champion on the SmackDown brand and could slot back in as one of the top women, but after giving birth and being out of the ring for more than a year it could be hard for her to reach that level again.

The WWE Universe has been awaiting her return since she walked away and given the rumors surrounding her potentially starting a storyline in tribute to Bray Wyatt, there is some excitement surrounding her.

Could Alexa Bliss be targeting a return on the RAW after WrestleMania? The show has traditionally seen a number of major returns and NXT call-ups and it seems that the former champion could be one of the stars who are scheduled to be part of the show.

