Alexa Bliss shares massive update on her WWE contract after pregnancy announcement

Alexa Bliss recently revealed that WWE has extended her contract, and she'll start working on a return about a month after her delivery.

This past week, Bliss revealed on her Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child. The WWE Superstar has been out of action for a while now and will continue her hiatus now that she's pregnant.

Alexa Bliss had a chat with The Messenger shortly after announcing her pregnancy. She revealed that WWE gave her time off to participate in The Masked Singer. She added that the company has extended her contract, and she'll plan a return shortly after having her baby.

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly," Bliss said.

She continued:

"[WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like." [H/T The Messenger]

Alexa Bliss wants to win the RAW Women's title again

It's been almost five years since Bliss lost her RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018. She has won five Women's titles across SmackDown and RAW. Interestingly, all of these title wins came during 2016-18.

Last year, Alexa Bliss hinted at targeting Bianca Belair's RAW Women's title. She also acknowledged not winning a singles Women's title for about four years.

Check out her full comment below from her appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"It's gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women's division again. It's been a long time, it's been about four years since I've held a singles championship for the women's division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that's against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we're all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash, and then after that, it's every woman for themselves," Bliss said. [H/T Comicbook]

If Alexa Bliss is serious about returning shortly after her delivery, she just might be fully ready to hit the ring by the time WrestleMania 40 comes around. Her fans would love to see her get involved in a marquee match at the milestone WrestleMania.

