Alexa Bliss shares massive WWE return hint following Wyatt Sicks' move to SmackDown

Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus from WWE for the past two years. However, she has recently noted that she has returned to the ring and teased a character change.

The Wyatt Sicks recently moved to SmackDown and this could be the perfect time for them to debut a new member if Alexa Bliss is ready to return. The former Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has made it back to her pre-pregnancy weight.

This is a massive achievement for Bliss and could be a major hint that she has reached the goal she was aiming for ahead of a potential return.

Alexa Bliss has shared a major update

It's also worth noting that Bliss has got rid of the pink that she usually has in her hair, which could be a hint that when she makes her return she won't be picking up where she left off with her Harley Quinn look.

Instead, she could be looking to become a much more serious character and no longer have the color in her hair.

Will Alexa Bliss join Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

Wyatt Sicks' move over to WWE SmackDown could be a massive break for them and could allow them to start again as a team.

Bliss joining the ranks as The Fiend or as her former character along with Lily could make a difference and allow them to be pushed the way they should have when they debuted in the summer.

Bliss was one of the stars who worked closest with Bray Wyatt and could convey his ideas onto the screen.

It would be interesting to see if the decision is made to add her to the group and send her to SmackDown or if she may make her return at the Royal Rumble instead.

