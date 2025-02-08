Alexa Bliss shares rare heartfelt update following WWE SmackDown

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 marked the return of Alexa Bliss for the first time in two years. Today, she shared a rare heartfelt update as she shared pictures of her daughter backstage with Lilly the doll.

In 2023, Alexa Bliss had her final one-on-one match for the Stamford-based promotion before she went on maternity leave. Earlier this year, she returned to WWE for the first time in two years and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

In the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss interrupted a segment between Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax before she won a one-on-one match against Candice LeRae. Later, she shared rare, heartfelt images of her daughter interacting with her Lilly doll on her Instagram story.

Trending

"Best friends," Bliss wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Alexa Bliss' daughter backstage with the Lilly doll! [Image credits: Alexa Bliss' Instagram stories]

Alexa Bliss will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Almost a decade ago, Alexa Bliss joined WWE SmackDown from NXT and changed the landscape of the women's division. She won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice in a year and became the first woman to capture both brand-specific titles in less than a year.

After winning multiple championships in the Stamford-based promotion, she found herself in a storyline with the late Bray Wyatt.

After the event, Nick Aldis revealed that Alexa Bliss had joined Friday Night SmackDown thanks to the trade window. The General Manager also put her in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Canada against Candice LeRae.

Expand Tweet

Later, she defeated LeRae and punched her ticket to Canada. Alexa Bliss is no stranger to the Elimination Chamber, as she won the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match in 2018. It'll be interesting to see if she can make history and win it for the second time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback