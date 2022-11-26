Alexa Bliss shares the truth about why she's not held any major Championships in a long time

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke about why she hasn't held a major championship in the company for a while now.

Bliss is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE. She is a five-time Women's Champion and is the first female to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. She also won the Women's tag titles and the Money in the Bank contract.

In a recent interview with BTSport, Bliss mentioned that she doesn't like it when the same people on the roster hold titles and would rather see newer blood get championship runs. She clarified that she would prefer to work with the champion, and at the same time develop her character.

"I just feel like I've won. We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles. I'm really super excited when Liv won the title so it's cool to have different opponents and if I'm not going to be a champion I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it's nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that's working across from them. I would love to be champ again, but for me, it's the creative aspect that really drives me." [From 5:25 - 5:55]

Alexa Bliss also shared her 2023 goal in WWE

During the conversation, Alexa Bliss also spoke about her plans for 2023. She mentioned that she wanted to add more layers to her character to create compelling storylines for fans.

"I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character. I want to see what else I can become and I think that's my main goal." [From 4:48 - 4:55]

Before she can focus on her goals, Bliss will have to step inside the brutal WarGames structure with Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch to take on the formidable team-up of Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

