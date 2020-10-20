Alexa Bliss shows up alongside Bray Wyatt on Firefly Fun House

Tonight's season premiere episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Alexa Bliss summoning 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to the ring before disappearing into thin air after RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring to confront them. The Fiend would return after RETRIBUTION's match against The Hurt Business and singlehandedly took out the faction.

Bliss and Wyatt have been working together as a team for a few weeks now. Tonight, the alliance took another big step as The Goddess was revealed as the newest member of the Firefly Fun House.

Alexa Bliss showed up at the very end of the Firefly Fun House segment on RAW after Wyatt was done reflecting on The Fiend's actions earlier on in the night. A woman's laughter was heard outside the Fun House's door and Wyatt opened it to reveal Bliss standing outside.

Wyatt said that he saved the best surprise for the last and Bliss added that the fun is just getting started. The segment ended with Wyatt and Bliss waving the audience goodbye.

The Fiend's alliance with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has gone down the dark path ever since she came in contact with The Fiend during the latter's feud with Braun Strowman before SummerSlam. Afterwards, Bliss started showing changes in her character.

Not only that, but she also started showing signs of aggression whenever someone mentioned the name of The Fiend and even started using the Sister Abigail as a finisher. Now that they are together on RAW, the Superstars of the Red brand should be looking over their shoulders.