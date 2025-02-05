Alexa Bliss shows off brutal war wounds following WWE return

Alexa Bliss made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past weekend, and despite not appearing on RAW, it seems that she is expected to fall back into a full-time role.

The former women's champion recently signed a new deal with the company following her return and has seemingly returned to training, something that she recently highlighted on her Instagram stories.

Bliss claimed that she was "back to bruises" in the story, which showed that she had returned to training and picked up several bruises.

It's already been pointed out by many wrestlers that training for the business isn't for the faint-hearted, and it does often lead to injury or bruises. However, Bliss is back to what she loves to do, and it seems that she could be back on SmackDown or WWE RAW soon.

Alexa Bliss was expected to be on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss was expected to return to WWE RAW after recent reports suggested that the former women's champion could be heading to the red brand alone. Updated rumors claim that Bliss could be heading to SmackDown to align with the Wyatt Sicks after there were several hints during the Royal Rumble.

Bliss was aligned with Bray Wyatt for several months when he was The Fiend and was part of a storyline with him and seemingly Uncle Howdy a few years later, which is why the WWE Universe believes that she could be added to the Wyatt Sicks.

It will be interesting to see how she interacts with Uncle Howdy now that The Fiend is no longer a character in their world. Meanwhile, the Wyatt Sicks needs a major boost at the moment after spending several weeks away from TV, and Bliss' return could be the thing that allows them to be pushed back into a compelling storyline ahead of WrestleMania.

