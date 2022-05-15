Alexa Bliss shows off heart-warming new tattoo

Alexa Bliss and her new husband Ryan Cabrera celebrated tying the knot by getting matching tattoos.

Bliss and Cabrera married in California last month as part of what was dubbed a "fairytale wedding" and included some of Bliss' closest friends and family as well as current and former WWE Superstars.

The former Women's Champion recently shared an image on Twitter where she showed off a tattoo that she and her husband decided to share.

The tattoo is a picture of an animated version of the couple inside a heart and Bliss now has this to match Ryan Cabera's in his hand. Bliss also shared the image on her Instagram story where she revealed it was her first black ink tattoo with the caption "First back ink tattoo, pretty special I'd say."

Alexa Bliss recently made her long-waited return to WWE

Goddess was sidelined from WWE following Extreme Rules in 2021 where she underwent sinus surgery. After recovering from the procedure, Bliss made her return to TV as part of several therapy segments, before being cleared to return to the Elimination Chamber in the Middle East.

Coming up short to Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss once again went on hiatus for three months where she planned and executed her perfect wedding before making her return last week.

Bliss was a surprise opponent for Sonya Deville on RAW after it was announced that she was no longer a WWE Official. Adam Pearce stripped Deville of the power she had over the Women's Division and Bliss was able to defeat her in a matter of minutes following Twisted Bliss.

It's unclear what direction Bliss will go on now heading into Hell in a Cell, but her return will be a huge boost to the RAW Women's Division.

