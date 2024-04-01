Alexa Bliss shows off multiple piercings [PHOTO]

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had a "piercing party" yesterday and shared a picture of her pierced ear on Instagram.

Bliss has been away from in-ring action for well over a year at this point. The former RAW Women's Champion is enjoying motherhood after giving birth to her daughter in late 2023.

Alexa Bliss recently kicked off her training and is seemingly preparing for her in-ring return. She is quite active on her social media handles, mostly her Instagram. In her latest story, she shared a picture of her ear, with multiple piercings done on it.

Check it out below:

Alexa Bliss' decorated WWE career

Little Miss Bliss has done quite well for herself ever since she made her way to the main roster way back in 2016. She's a five-time women's champion across RAW and SmackDown, a former Money in The Bank winner, and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Last year, Bliss spoke with The Messenger and opened up about WWE extending her deal.

“[WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.” [H/T - The Messenger]

Bliss boasts a huge fan following on social media and her fans can't wait to see her back in action again. It looks like Bliss will miss her fourth consecutive WrestleMania this year. She hasn't competed at The Show of Shows since winning the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. She did accompany The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 but didn't compete at the event. Her fans would love to see her at least make a non-wrestling appearance at this year's 'Mania.

