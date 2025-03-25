Alexa Bliss shows off stunning new look, teasing drastic WWE character change

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, and it seems that she is being kept off SmackDown to prepare her for a reunion with Uncle Howdy.

The former Women's Champion was part of a story with Howdy ahead of a lengthy WWE hiatus and could pick up where she left off now that Bo Dallas has been cleared to return.

Bliss recently took to Instagram, where she shared an interesting new look. She had pink in her hair last time she was seen on WWE TV, and this color was gone. Instead, she had straightened her hair down and was completely blonde.

Alexa Bliss could be teasing something

Could this be a tease that Bliss will be returning to WWE without her iconic colored hair? Or could this be a hint that Bliss won't be returning for a while, so she has opted to take the color out until it is needed?

Will Alexa Bliss debut a new character with The Wyatt Sicks?

It's unclear how an alliance between Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks would work since there are already five members of the group. Bliss and Nikki Cross already have a history and are former Women's Tag Team Champions in their own right, but Cross is now portraying a very different character.

It will be interesting to see how WWE is able to tie the stars together and if there is a follow-on to the storyline that Bray Wyatt originally started a few years ago.

Bliss has returned with the character she had a few years ago when Wyatt was released, which saw her debut the doll called Lilly. It's unclear if Lilly will remain a part of the story if Bliss aligns with Uncle Howdy or how the whole group will coexist as a six-person unit.

