Alexa Bliss spotted training; looks in incredible shape ahead of WWE return [WATCH]

Alexa Bliss was spotted training at the gym during her hiatus from WWE in a recent Instagram story.

It has been more than a year since Little Miss Bliss competed in a WWE ring. In early 2023, she went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, in November of last year.

Alexa Bliss has now shared a clip on her Instagram story in which she can be seen training at the gym ahead of her WWE return. So far, there is no concrete news on when Bliss will return to television.

You can watch Alexa Bliss' Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Fans will undoubtedly wish that Little Miss Bliss makes her in-ring return as soon as possible.

Alexa Bliss on an eventual WWE return

Last year, Alexa Bliss spoke with The Messenger and opened up about her eventual WWE return. The former RAW Women's Champion made it clear that she was in no hurry to step back into the ring. Little Miss Bliss further said that she wanted to spend a few months with her baby before making her return as a full-time WWE Superstar.

“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope,” Alexa Bliss said. “I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.” [H/T The Messenger]

Bliss has done quite well for herself ever since making her way to the main roster in 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, she won the RAW Women's Championship thrice and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

Bliss lost a RAW Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair at last year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This was her last WWE match before she went on a hiatus. Her fans are patiently waiting for her to make a big return and win a major singles title belt after so many years.

Poll : Do you miss Alexa Bliss on WWE TV? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion