Alexa Bliss subtly confirms character change during Royal Rumble return

Alexa Bliss was one of the biggest surprises in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year since reports suggested that she wouldn't be part of the event. Bliss entered the match to her old Goddess theme and was seen holding what seemed to be a new version of Lilly.

Lilly was famously destroyed by Charlotte Flair which led to the change of character from Bliss for a few months before she went on hiatus to welcome her daughter.

Bliss has been teasing a character change on social media over the past few weeks, and it seems that the former Women's Champion has opted to revert back to her character when she had Lilly. This could link her to The Wyatt Sicks since she took on the Lilly character following Bray Wyatt's WWE release.

Uncle Howdy seemed to be focused on Bliss following Bray Wyatt's return in 2022, but they were unable to link up since Bliss went on hiatus. Wyatt was then off-screen for several months ahead of his sudden passing.

It will be interesting to see if the details of Alexa Bliss' return link her to The Wyatt Sicks and if she will be sent to SmackDown following her surprise comeback.

