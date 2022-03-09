Alexa Bliss suggests a WWE team name during on-screen absence

Alexa Bliss has suggested a name for the newly formed team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. WWE asked fans on Twitter to suggest a name for the duo of Ripley and Morgan.

On this week's edition of RAW, the two women teamed up to beat Queen Zelina and Carmella. In doing so, Ripley and Morgan booked their ticket to WrestleMania 38 and will be challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bliss took to Twitter to suggest a name for the team of Ripley and Morgan. The former RAW Women's Champion wrote:

"Watch my brutality lol"

Check out Alexa Bliss' response to WWE:

The former RAW Women's Champion has been absent from WWE programming for a while now. Bliss recently made her in-ring return at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Bliss shared the chamber with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and eventual winner Bianca Belair. With the win, Belair secured her place at WrestleMania 38 and will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Morgan also responded to Bliss with the following tweet:

Vince Russo recently provided his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' absence

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Alexa Bliss' recent absence from WWE programming.

"The way they've handled it, they came back with all those vignettes and they put her in the chamber match at the last minute. And then we haven't seen her since. So something's going on." (from 16:19 onwards)

Russo also wondered if Bliss is still struggling with concussion-related issues. He added:

"I just wonder. She was having a lot of issues with concussions early on. I wonder if that's still hampering her bro," Russo added.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

As things stand, it remains to be seen when Bliss will return to WWE programming once again. With WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, the former RAW Women's Champion could be at risk of missing the Show of Shows if WWE doesn't come up with a solid plan for her.

Would you like to see the former RAW Women's Champion compete at WrestleMania 38? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

