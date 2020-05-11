The 4 Horsewomen

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter and had some interesting words to share in regards to The Four Horsewomen. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion responded to a fan who asked why Bliss hasn't featured on WWE's Top 10 Money in the Bank moments countdown. Bliss seemed to agree with the fan, judging from her response.

Another fan chimed in and reminded that Alexa was the first woman to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night that she won it, a year before Bayley did the same. Bliss responded to this tweet as well and seemed to be taking a shot at WWE and The Four Horsewomen with her reply. She hinted that she is being overlooked by WWE because she is not a Horsewoman. Check out the full exchange below:

But I’m not a 4HW 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/VfQCvVwHAa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 10, 2020

Bliss cashed in her briefcase at WWE Money In The Bank 2018

Though her fans fully supported her views in the replies, there were many who criticized the Five Feet of Fury for her tweet and reminded her that she has won a lot over the course of her main roster stint, and she shouldn't feel the need to take a shot at The Four Horsewomen.

The moment that the fan recalled was from the 2018 Money In The Bank PPV, where Bliss won the briefcase and cashed it in after interfering in the RAW Women's title match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Bliss left the building with the RAW Women's title on her shoulder. Bayley did the same a year later and cashed in the contract on Charlotte Flair, immediately after the latter had defeated Becky Lynch to win the belt.