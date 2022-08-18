"Ego can only get you so far" - Alexa Bliss takes a shot at former WWE Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss has taken a dig at Bayley ahead of Clash at the Castle. The two women will cross paths in a six-women tag team match at the upcoming premium live event.

Bliss will be teaming up with Asuka and the reigning RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bliss sent a warning to the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

"Watch your back and ego can only get you so far," said Bliss. [From 1:01:22-1:01:28]

Bliss is currently teaming up with The Empress of Tomorrow, and together, the duo will be competing in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

The titles are currently vacated, and Bliss and Asuka defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bliss' goal will be to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship again, having previously held the title with Nikki A.S.H.

Alexa Bliss has been inactive at times throughout 2022

Alexa Bliss has been inactive from in-ring competition previously in 2022. She made her return to WWE at this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

At the show, she competed for the #1 contender's spot in a chamber match, eliminating Liv Morgan before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

A few months later, she once again made her return to in-ring competition in May, defeating Sonya Deville in a singles competition.

Bliss also captured the WWE 24/7 Championship for the first time in recent months after pinning her former tag team partner, Nikki A.S.H.

However, she dropped the title moments later, dropping it to Doudrop.

Regardless, there is no doubt that Bliss' goal is to capture a singles title, preferably the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title. But, as of right now, her target will be to capture the tag titles for the third time in her career.

