Alexa Bliss teams up with top SmackDown star; pins Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss teamed up with SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair for an interbrand tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the latest WWE Supershow.

Alexa and Charlotte are currently feuding over the RAW Women's title. They'll face off at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a title match. SmackDown Superstars Becky and Bianca are set to collide for the SmackDown Women's title at the event as well. The four superstars were involved in an inter-promotional tag team match last night at a WWE Supershow. The event emanated from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

Several fans have posted photos from the event on Twitter. Alexa and Bianca can be seen having a blast at the event, with the latter mimicking Bliss' sit-down pose. In the end, Alexa pinned Charlotte to pick up a huge win for her team.

Check out photos and clips from the match below:

Alexa Bliss is determined to win the RAW Women's title

It has been a while since Alexa held a title in WWE. She's been hyping her Extreme Rules match with Charlotte for a while now. She stated in one of her Instagram posts that RAW is ready for "a new kind of champion".

The last time Alexa held a singles title was back in 2018. She entered SummerSlam 2018 as the RAW Women's Champion and defended the belt against "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" Ronda Rousey who defeated Bliss for the title.

Also Read

On SmackDown, Bianca has vowed to beat Becky at Extreme Rules to take back her title belt. Becky returned at SummerSlam 2021 to a loud pop and defeated Belair in 26 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Alexa and Bianca's team-up was certainly an interesting idea; something WWE tends to experiment with at live events. Fans of both the stars would love to see them face each other somewhere down the line. As for now, Alexa is eyeing the RAW Women's title. She has gained some serious momentum with tonight's win with Extreme Rules on the horizon.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Abhinav Singh