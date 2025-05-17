Alexa Bliss teases another huge return after qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Alexa Bliss became the first person in WWE to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match as she defeated Michin and Chelsea Green to secure her spot. After the match, she posted an ominous tweet teasing a huge return.

It seems to be back to normalcy for Alexa Bliss in WWE after her long absence during WrestleMania 41 season. However, now that she is back, she looks to be taking all the appropriate steps to make it back to the top - a peak she enjoyed thoroughly in 2017 and 2018.

After the match, there was a sign behind Alexa Bliss that said, "Fireflies fly forever." While it was meant to be a tribute to Bray Wyatt, Bliss's posting may have been a tease of the return of The Wyatt Sicks, who haven't been seen this year.

Despite being on SmackDown, the Wyatt Sicks have yet to return, and fans are highly anticipating their comeback. However, the longer WWE holds off on their comeback, the less relevant they will be.

That said, things could undergo a huge shake-up if Bliss takes over The Wyatt Sicks and leads the group.

Her ex-partner Nikki Cross also happens to be in The Wyatt Sicks.

