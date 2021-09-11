Alexa Bliss teases going after SmackDown superstar

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has teased going after a SmackDown star in her recent Twitter post.

One fan asked Alexa Bliss if her doll Lilly has toys to play with, to which the RAW superstar replied that Lilly sees one on SmackDown that she wants to play with. She did not specify the name of the star on the blue brand.

However, many fans are considering this unnamed star to be none other than the current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Could this be a subtle hint from Bliss about a possible move over to SmackDown at the upcoming WWE draft?

She sees one on smackdown she wants to play with ! https://t.co/y3nIhnfNzn pic.twitter.com/RtgMfjGuWl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 11, 2021

Alexa Bliss has been very active on Twitter today as her doll Lilly is trending on the social media platform. Fans from all around the world have shared their pictures with a replica of Lilly, which is being sold on the WWE shop. Bliss also had some interesting comments to make to her fans' questions, including denying to be a heel or a "bad guy".

Alexa Bliss will be challenging RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most featured stars on Monday Night RAW over the last several months. Her alliance with The Fiend Bray Wyatt and the subsequent character change with the introduction of Lilly has kept fans interested.

After feuding with Eva Marie and Doudrop for a while, Alexa Bliss has now set her eyes on the RAW Women's Championship, currently held by Charlotte Flair. A couple of weeks ago on the red brand, Bliss made her intentions clear to come after The Queen's title.

WWE has now officially announced Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship is set to take place at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 later this month.

Can Alexa Bliss end Charlotte Flair's title reign at Extreme Rules? Which SmackDown star do you think is she teasing coming after? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

