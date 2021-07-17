Alexa Bliss teases new appearance for Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss, like many WWE Superstars, seems excited about the Money In The Bank PPV. Bliss took to her Instagram account to tease a possible change in her appearance on Sunday night's PPV.

At Money In The Bank, Alexa Bliss will be fighting for a chance to win the namesake ladder match that will also involve Asuka, Naomi, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Tamina. The winner of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match will get a chance to challenge for the WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at a time of their choosing.

The field for the #MITB Ladder Match is now set! WWE Women's Tag Team Champion @TaminaSnuka will take part in the action this Sunday!



Alexa Bliss posted a story on Instagram, taking a poll on whether fans want to see her in a new style at Sunday's PPV. Even though the story was posted a little over an hour ago, the WWE Universe has spoken, asking the Goddess to change her look for Money In The Bank.

Since Alexa Bliss' alliance with The Fiend, she has donned many appearance changes. She has become one of the most exciting characters on WWE TV and has transitioned into her new role very well.

Alexa Bliss' history at Money In The Bank

The Money In The Bank Ladder Match on Sunday won't be Alexa Bliss' first. She has not only participated in but also won the match before. At Money In The Bank in 2018, Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Lana, Naomi, Natalya and Sasha Banks to win the briefcase.

Alexa Bliss wins the Raw women’s championship.

Fun match between Ronda and Nia.

Little Miss Bliss didn't wait too long to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase. Later that night, when Nia Jax defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss blindsided Rousey by hitting her with the Money In The Bank briefcase. Bliss hit Jax with a Bliss DDT and Twisted Bliss to pin her and became a three-time WWE RAW Women's Champion.

