"I would love to try that one day"- Alexa Bliss teases possible career move

Alexa Bliss recently opened up on a possible career as an actor.

Speaking with ET, she opened up on a possible acting career in the future, and had the following to say:

"WWE will always be home. That's always where I'll be, but I would love to see what happens if I go for acting. Like, I've been working with an acting coach for the last 10 months. Everything I'm doing right now, character base-wise, is a lot of acting and it's a lot of fun. But I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. But for now, WWE's home," revealed Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss is currently donning the persona of a disturbed entity that possesses supernatural powers. Although many fans aren't thrilled with Bliss' character, she has received major critical acclaim for her portrayal of the character.

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female stars in recent memory

Alexa Bliss made her debut on WWE's main roster in 2016. She was immediately pushed as a top name and went on to become SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss has done fine for herself on WWE RAW as well, having won five women's titles across the two main roster brands so far.

Alexa Bliss is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and is a former Money In The Bank briefcase holder. Bliss' transformation into an evil entity last year on SmackDown gave her something fresh to work with and it's safe to say that she has nailed the role in every way.

The former Women's Champion is quite popular among the WWE Universe and even though her current character is not popular with some fans, she is moving tons of merchandise on a regular basis.

Alexa Bliss has shown in the past year or so that she has what it takes to kick off an acting career somewhere down the line.

Do you think Bliss will follow in the footsteps of WWE greats like The Rock and John Cena in the near future, and try her hand in Hollywood? Would you like to see Alexa Bliss revert back to her previous character, or do you prefer the supernatural entity she is portraying at the moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

