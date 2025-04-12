Alexa Bliss teases WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss shocked the WWE Universe when she appeared in Indianapolis for the Women's Royal Rumble match. Recently, she dropped a tease indicating a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion heading into WrestleMania 41.

After two years of absence from wrestling, Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. Regardless of her loss, The Goddess was moved to Friday Night SmackDown and punched her ticket to Toronto for Elimination Chamber.

Unfortunately, she hasn't appeared for the Stamford-based promotion following the event, and it looks like her next appearance is set. In a video on Instagram, Alexa Bliss teased that she'll be in Las Vegas in the coming week. She specifically mentioned Friday in her Instagram story.

The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on 18th April, and there's a high chance that Bliss will make her return to WWE by attending the show, as inactive stars also often make appearances at the event. However, she's not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Alexa Bliss hasn't competed since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

In 2023, Alexa Bliss lost to Bianca Belair, went on maternity leave, and then was absent for 2 years. After the birth of her first child, she resumed in-ring training and eventually geared up for a return to the Stamford-based promotion. Earlier this year, she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match but got eliminated by Liv Morgan.

She later appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and defeated Candice LeRae in a one-on-one contest, securing her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Unfortunately, she didn't win the gimmick match as she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

She was then drafted to Friday Night SmackDown but didn't appear on the brand post-Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Many expected her to compete at WrestleMania 41, but it's unlikely that The Goddess will get a match in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Alexa Bliss on the Blue brand.

