Alexa Bliss tweets three-word message to WWE Elimination Chamber Women's Match winner Asuka

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Asuka won the Women's Match to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 and will aim to become a three-time RAW Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka's former tag team partner Alexa Bliss, sent a three-word message to the WWE star. The two women were previously part of a tag team and won the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"Proud of you @WWEAsuka," wrote Alexa Bliss.

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match was the opening contest of the premium live event. Asuka outlasted five other women, getting past Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Natalya in the process. With the win, she cemented her place in WWE history by becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and the Elimination Chamber.

Throughout the majority of the match, the Japanese star maintained her dominance and had the upper hand over the other five contenders. She eliminated Carmella finally, to win the match and get her hand raised.

