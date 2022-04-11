[Watch] Alexa Bliss twerks with Ryan Cabrera following her wedding ceremony

Alexa Bliss recently tied the knot with Ryan Cabrera, and several WWE Superstars took to social media to share photos and clips after attending the wedding. One of the funniest was a clip of Bliss twerking after the ceremony that emerged on Twitter.

Bliss hasn't competed in a WWE ring since Elimination Chamber on February 19th. At that event, Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.

The clip of Bliss twerking at her wedding has now gone viral on several social media platforms. The hilarious incident occurred in the joyous atmosphere following Bliss and Cabrera's grand wedding festivities.

Bliss and Cabrera got married at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California on April 9th. The three-time RAW Women’s Champion looked stunning in her wedding pictures and videos.

Several Superstars attended Alexa Bliss’s wedding

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera celebrated their wedding in a grand but private manner which included their close friends and family.

However, several current and former WWE Superstars attended the wedding. The guests included Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez as well as former superstars like Nia Jax and Mojo Rawley. Most were seen coordinating outfits with Bliss and Cabrera as they chose to wear pink for the celebration.

The wedding has been described as a "fairytale" event, and countless messages of congratulations and love have poured in from wrestlers and fans on social media.

Little Miss Bliss wasn't part of the recently-concluded WrestleMania 38 event as she was preparing for her wedding. However, she has hinted at making a return in the near future.

