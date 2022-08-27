"It has been four years too long" - Alexa Bliss wants another singles championship run in WWE

It's been four years since Alexa Bliss last held a major singles championship in WWE, and she wants to change that.

The last time The Goddess held a world title was in the summer of 2018, which saw her win her third RAW Women's Championship. She captured the gold after cashing in on her Money In The Bank contract on Nia Jax. Little Miss Bliss would then go on to lose it to Ronda Rousey at that year's SummerSlam event.

During a recent interview with News18, Alexa Bliss commented on whether she would be interested in shifting her focus to the singles title picture after WWE Clash at the Castle:

“First and foremost, Asuka and I are going to work on becoming the women’s tag team champions. It has been almost four years since I held an individual title and I think it has been four years too long. It is really important to face the challenges that are in front of you. In work and in life, there are things that do not always go according to plan and you have to face them head-on and know that things are always going to get better,” said Bliss.

Alexa Bliss reveals her least favorite match types

The Goddess has competed in a variety of matches in WWE, including the vicious Elimination Chamber. However, there are some match types that she's not interested in participating in at all.

During the same interview, Alexa Bliss also shared that she doesn't want to wrestle in a Beat the Clock challenge or gauntlet match:

"I’ve never been in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge, and I don’t think I’d want to. Especially if you’re staying the longest or something like a gauntlet match, I don’t think I’d want to be a part of that. That is a lot. I feel I could do well in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge as I depend on my speed a lot in my size because I’m not going to outpower someone but maybe I could outwit them. And maybe beat someone in a match before the buzzer calls time, I could probably do, but, when there’s like a gauntlet match where you face pretty much everyone on the roster and to be the last woman standing, I don’t know if I ever want to do that," said Bliss.

Alexa Bliss will team up with Bianca Belair and Asuka to take on Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai in a 6-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will take place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales.

