Alexa Bliss reveals that she was afraid about her WWE career being over

  • She is a huge asset for WWE and thankfully, it never had to come to this.
  • Alexa Bliss was concussed during her Hell in a Cell match against Ronda Rousey.
Umid Kumar Dey
Modified 28 May 2020, 20:30 IST

Alexa Bliss was afraid for her WWE career
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has revealed that she was afraid for her career with the company while she was out of action due to concussion. The Goddess was away from the ring for about half a year after getting concussed in a match against Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell in 2018.

Speaking on BT Sport, Alexa Bliss revealed that at one point during her hiatus, she felt like she might never be back in a WWE ring as it was taking a long time for her symptoms to completely go away. 

“With concussion, it is such a dangerous thing because it could take a week to heal or it could take a year. You don’t know, because you can’t just wrap up a brain and hope it heals in a cast.
“So it was definitely one of those things that I was very concerned because I was experiencing bad vertigo for extended period of time. It didn’t go away from a really long time.
“That’s when I got areally concerned and they are like, you can’t be in the ring if you are having any symptoms at all.
“I was afraid that I wasn’t [going to] be able to get in the ring again because it was nine months that I wasn’t in the ring [for] just over a couple of hits to the head.

Alexa Bliss' comeback

Thankfully, Alexa Bliss was able to make a comeback to the ring at Royal Rumble in 2019, lasting for a total of 12 minutes. She then went on to face Bayley on RAW following WrestleMania 35 in her first singles match after recovery.

Currently, she is one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, a title which she holds with Nikki Cross. 


Published 28 May 2020, 20:30 IST
