Alexa Bliss breaks her silence with three-word statement as a married woman

Alexa Bliss married her love Ryan Cabrera yesterday, exchanging vows at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. The pair had been together for two years before walking down the aisle.

The build-up to the nuptials was busy on social media, with many friends and family members of the pair documenting their journey for the big day, as well as sending messages of love and support to the duo.

Understandably, the bride herself was quiet on social media during the big day, but the former RAW Women's Champion recently broke her silence with a sweet three-word post commemorating the special day.

Taking to Instagram, Alexa Bliss posted the following message:

Bliss accompanied the post with a photo from the wedding from People magazine, showing the duo looking happy in their wedding attire.

The pair were engaged in November 2020, and began planning their wedding soon after. At the ceremony, it was revealed by People magazine that Bliss walked down the aisle to the song that Ryan Cabrera wrote for the proposal, named "Worth It". Cabrera proposed to Bliss on their anniversary at Disneyland.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera opted for a non-traditional wedding

Before their wedding, the couple spoke to People Magazine about their wedding plans, with Cabrera saying:

"It's very us. The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

Bliss also described the marriage as non-traditional with a "rockstar" theme. The WWE Superstar also spoke about her pink wedding dress that fit the unique theme, telling People magazine:

"It's very whimsical, very fairytale-esque."

The pair disclosed that they had a very different dress code to usual weddings, inspired by a very popular British singer, Harry Styles. The dress code was dubbed "What would Harry Styles do?".

It was also revealed that the wine at the wedding was from fellow WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella's company, Belle Radici.

