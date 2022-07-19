Alexa Bliss wins first title in 2 years during WWE RAW but loses it soon after

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss captured her first championship in WWE this year on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The last time Little Miss Bliss held a title was in May 2020, when she and her former partner Nikki A.S.H. were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They held the gold on two occasions during their run as partners.

On the red brand this week, The Goddess was set to team up with Asuka and Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina in a six-woman tag team match. During the bout, Akira Tozawa showed up and pinned Brooke to become the new 24/7 Champion after she was distracted by R-Truth.

While Tozawa was still celebrating in the ring, Nikki A.S.H. pinned him to win the title. Alexa Bliss did the same thing to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time.

Her reign didn't last very long, as she was defeated by Doudrop a few seconds later. Tamina and Brooke were the next ones to be crowned champions, respectively, and the latter managed to escape with the title to the back.

The six-woman tag team match was still on, however. It ended after Asuka forced Nikki A.S.H. to tap out to the Asuka Lock. Following the ending, The Empress and Bliss celebrated in the ring.

It remains to be seen whether Bliss will capture the 24/7 Title once again in the near future.

