Alexa Bliss' WWE return in doubt; wrestling veteran feels the company needs to "pay the price" to get her back (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss is one of the stars heavily rumored to return to the company soon. Before her hiatus, Bliss was one of the top stars on the women's roster.

Little Miss Bliss last competed in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women’s title. The 33-year-old was set for a return earlier this year, with plans to align her with The Wyatt Sicks. However, contract disagreements between Bliss and WWE delayed her comeback.

During a special episode of Smack Talk, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter suggested that Bliss' return depended on how badly WWE needed her. He noted that the creative team could use her to help The Wyatt Sicks and push the faction again. The veteran journalist felt that WWE was doing well financially and Bliss would possibly want to leverage her position to get a better deal for herself.

"We need to see who needs who more. Does the WWE need to bring her in to enhance The Wyatt Sicks which is not going over as they thought it would? Or does Alexa Bliss say, you know, I'm okay financially, you guys want me as part of this deal, you gotta meet my expectations? As you said, it's a different company. She was back in the McMahon era there and a lot of things have changed. A lot more TV outlets, they're financially in a totally different spot and if they want her bad enough, pay the price." [From 4:33 onwards]

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if WWE can work out a deal with Alexa Bliss in time for her to return at the premium live event.

If you use the quotes, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

