Alexa Bliss and other WWE Superstars send emotional messages to Renee Young

Former WWE presenter Renee Young bid farewell to the company earlier this month. She made her last appearance for WWE at SummerSlam 2020, during which she arrived as a guest on the pre-show panel -- a show that she usually hosted in the past.

The reports about Renee Young leaving WWE started doing rounds a few weeks ago. It was then revealed she had given her notice and agreed to work until SummerSlam. After her exit, Renee Young took to her Instagram handle and thanked WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and all the Superstars backstage for the amazing memories.

Renee Young leaving WWE also prompted Paul Heyman to post an adorable message for the talented presenter. Here's what he had to say:

I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady's vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.

Alexa Bliss, Zelia Vega, and more react to Renee Young leaving WWE

Most recently, WWE shared a throwback video of Renee Young backstage where she is seen interacting with several WWE Superstars backstage. Soon after that, Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, Ember Moon and others took to their Twitter accounts and sent their messages to Renee Young.

Alexa Bliss said that she would miss the fun banter with Renee Young on Talking Smack. Zelina Vega also praised Renee Young and hailed her as a true friend and professional. She also said that she is sad to see her friend leave but is excited about the latter's future. You can see their reactions below:

We love you @ReneePaquette ..an incredible woman, professional & friend. Sad to see you leave but excited for your future! Thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xtCBpsyhls — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 29, 2020

As of this writing, there's no news about what's next for Renee Young. There have been whispers about her possibly joining AEW where she would reunite with her husband, Jon Moxley. Most recently, AEW Superstar MJF mentioned Renee Young during their show, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Renee moving forward.