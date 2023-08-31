Alicia Fox, Mia Yim, Lio Rush and others erupt after former WWE star announces return from retirement

Another former WWE Superstar has announced that they are returning from retirement, and it's something that the entire wrestling world is very happy to hear. The date of the first match back has been set as well, so it appears that fans have quite a lot to look forward to, with Gail Kim returning to wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling and Gail Kim officially confirmed her return to the ring in an announcement on Twitter. The former WWE star is going to team up with Awesome Kong, who is also returning to the ring. The two will team up in a match at IMPACT 1000, where they have issued a challenge to the entire IMPACT locker room.

"If Kong is coming back, so am I. My greatest rival is about to become my greatest partner. And at IMPACT 1000, that is when to celebrate the Knockouts division."

She said that the rest of the division could either stand with them or against them.

Fans and wrestlers alike were very happy with the news, with Alicia Fox, Mia Yim, Lio Rush, and other wrestlers all commenting on the post, sending their support after Kim's return was announced.

The star is going to be back in the ring

The news of the former WWE star's return has taken everyone by surprise, as the return is now official.