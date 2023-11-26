Alicia Fox resurfaces with a stunning new look ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Alicia Fox is a former Divas Champion in WWE but hasn't appeared for the company since the 2022 Royal Rumble back in January last year.

Fox's WWE departure left many fans confused, and there has recently been a push for her to return and be handed a real retirement match after the star spent several years getting her life back on track.

Fox was recently seen sporting an interesting new look in a video with IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace. Fox looked well as she was seen with long dreadlocks and a slim new build.

Fox has stayed away from the spotlight over the past few years but announced back in October 2022 that she was engaged to be married to musician Michael Fitzgerald.

It appears that this meeting was a bucket list moment for Jordynne Grace, who went on to thank the former WWE Superstar for taking the time to talk to her.

Will Alicia Fox ever return to WWE?

Alicia Fox is one of the most popular former WWE Superstars, and many of the comments on this video ask about a return for her either to her old company or as part of IMPACT.

Fox came through the ranks in WWE, and after almost a decade, she was able to leave quite the impression. Her departure was confusing, but she has since been able to make her return and even win the 24/7 Championship. There are fans who are still calling for her to be given one more match.

Fox is looking happy and healthy from spending time away from the spotlight, but she could return to WWE if the opportunity arises for her in the near future.

Do you think Alicia Fox would be open to a WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

