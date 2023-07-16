Alicia Fox has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few weeks, after the former WWE Divas Champion noted that she had been released from the company in May this year.

This comes almost two years after Fox last appeared in a WWE ring, when she was a surprise addition to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Ahead of her appearance, Fox was seen as inactive for several years, with her last match as a tenured star coming back in 2019.

It's unclear why Fox remained contracted to the company whilst only making a handful of appearances in four years. But it seems like the former Divas Champion has now made it clear she is a free agent and is looking to make her return to the ring.

A fan recently shared a surprising image of Fox with WWE Superstar Trick Williams backstage at The Reality of Wrestling show, a promotion founded by Hall of Famer Booker T.

Why was the former WWE Superstar at the recent Reality Of Wrestling event?

Alicia Fox made an appearance at the recent Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions event where she stood toe-to-toe with the Women's Champion Promise Braxton.

After the Champion had already wrestled and picked up a huge win, Alicia Fox, now called Vix Crow made her way to the ring to make her intentions known.

It has been more than 18 months since Fox has last wrestled. But she made it clear in recent interviews that she would like to step back into the ring as part of Booker T's promotion. The former star could now be looking to add another piece of silverware to her collection, after putting Braxton on notice.

Do you think Alicia Fox will ever make her return to the Stamford-based company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here