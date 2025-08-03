Alicia Taylor christens Jelly Roll with new WWE nickname ahead of SummerSlam debut

Jelly Roll is set to compete tonight at SummerSlam. Alicia Taylor gave him a new nickname ahead of this match.Jelly Roll is an avid WWE fan. Over the years, he has made many sporadic appearances for the company and has also been involved in physical altercations during shows. A few weeks ago, Jelly Roll showed up to perform one of his songs on SmackDown, but he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who made fun of him. Randy Orton came out to support the country star but ended up eating a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre.At Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match. After the match, the Scottish Warrior hit Jelly Roll with a Claymore kick. Hence, a tag team match was announced for SummerSlam between Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. This would mark the country star's in-ring debut at SummerSlam.While Jelly Roll and Randy Orton were making their entrance for the match, Alicia Taylor called the former the &quot;Son of a Sinner&quot;, indicating that this is a new nickname.It will be interesting to see if Jelly Roll will be able to win his debut match at SummerSlam.