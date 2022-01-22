Aliyah is eying another WWE record this year

Aliyah recently spoke about a new record she wants to set in WWE during next month's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Not too long ago, SmackDown's latest sensation was in conversation with Denise Salcedo. She spoke about participating in her first Royal Rumble match and setting the record for the quickest WWE win in 3.17 seconds against Natalya.

The SmackDown star also mentioned that she wanted to be the first-ever female Arab superstar to compete in the Middle East. She was looking beyond the Rumble and seemed quite excited for the upcoming Elimination Chamber that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia.

"We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber, and no matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East. That’s always been a huge goal of mine," said Aliyah. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The rookie also touched on being part of this year's Rumble match:

"It’s going to be a crazy amazing dynamic. My favorite part about the Rumble is just not knowing who is going to come out next. There’s still a bunch of people that haven’t even been announced, so just the surprise within that I am so excited for. That’s always been my favorite part."

Aliyah scored another victory on SmackDown this week

After a record-breaking performance in her singles debut for the blue brand last week, Aliyah was once again face-to-face in battle with Natalya.

As the up-and-comer looked to up the ante against her experienced opponent, Natalya launched an offense of her own. The third-generation superstar continued to pummel her opponent in the corner of the ring and refused to follow the official's instructions. This led to the ref calling off the match and handing over the victory to Aliyah via disqualification.

This further infuriated Nattie, who continued the brutal beatdown on her opponent. Finally, Xia Lee emerged to help the 27-year-old and sent Natalya packing.

It will be interesting to see if the babyfaces form a proper alliance moving forward.

