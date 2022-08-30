Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW 

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

The tournament consisted of six other teams including Tamina & Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Xia Li & Shotzi, Toxic Attraction and Natalya & Sonya Deville. The titles were vacated after previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW several months ago.

NXT Superstars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were originally supposed to compete in the tourney, but were removed after not being cleared to compete. Toxic Attraction was removed for the same reason.

In the finals, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez took on Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) in the main event of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, Sky hit her moonsault finishing move on Raquel, but the latter kicked out.

Bayley interfered in the bout, but was chased from ringside by Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Aliyah then capitalized by tagging her partner while their opponents were distracted. She ended up pinning Dakota Kai to win the match and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The show came to a close with the new champs celebrating their victory in the ring with Belair, Asuka and Bliss as the pyro went off.

What are your thoughts on Aliyah and Raquel becoming the new champions? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku