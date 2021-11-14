"You've got another thing coming to you" – WWE Superstar hits out as Sonya Deville for her decisions

WWE Superstar Aliyah recently spoke her mind after being removed from the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series by Sonya Deville.

On the latest episode of WWE Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton caught up with the NXT call-up. Earlier in the evening, Sonya Deville informed Aliyah that she had been advised to remove Aliyah from the SmackDown Women's team.

Aliyah seemed confused as to why she was being removed. She mentioned she had worked hard to get into WWE, and being removed from Survivor Series was very disappointing.

Here's what Aliyah had to say about the situation:

"I'm just trying to figure out what I did to deserve that. I worked so hard to get here to WWE and I worked so hard to make it. And to be a part of team Survivor Series, that meant the world to me. For it to be ripped away from me like that, I don't know what I did."

Aliyah also had a message for Sonya Deville:

"Anyone that wants to doubt what I can do, well, you haven't seen anything yet. And Sonya Deville, you want to kick me out of the team? Well, you've got another thing coming to you. Because what I'm about to show everyone and the WWE Universe is going to be incredible."

Sonya Deville gathered team SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, Sonya Deville called on the SmackDown Women's team to start the show. However, chaos ensued as Sasha Banks went after Shotzi. Naomi also rushed to the ring, and an all-out brawl broke loose.

This resulted in a Six-Woman Tag Team showdown. In the closing moments of the match, Natalya caught Aliyah in the Sharpshooter with some extra leverage using the ropes. However, Naomi quickly bounced Natalya off the ropes, giving Aliyah an opportunity to roll up The Queen of Harts for the win.

