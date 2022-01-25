"I could not stop crying" - Aliyah's reaction when she received major news about her WWE career

Aliyah recently appeared on Denise Salcedo's YouTube channel to discuss a number of things about her journey so far. She revealed that she cried when she came to know that she would be promoted to the main roster.

She now plies her trade on SmackDown, having worked in NXT for 6 years before finally being promoted to the main roster last year. She arrived on the blue brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

In the interview, Aliyah said that she had no clue about the plan the higher-ups had for her. The 27-year-old also stated that after hearing the big news, she cried during her drive from the Performance Center as she was aware that it was her last drive there.

“I had no idea, I was clueless, to say the least. I was in a program with Robert Stone, he was my manager and one day, I came to TV or I found out the day before TV. You know this is what’s happening, this is what you’re going to be doing. And I just remember my drive that morning to the Performance Center to shoot, I was just in tears. I could not stop crying ’cause I couldn’t fathom that that was the last drive that I was going to make there,” she said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Aliyah eyeing new record at WWE Premium Live Event

Aliyah already holds the record for the fastest WWE pin she got over Natalya in 3.17 seconds. Now, she has expressed her desire to establish another record at WWE Elimination Chamber which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

She went on to highlight that she wants to be the female Arab superstar to compete in the Middle East:

"We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber, and no matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East. That’s always been a huge goal of mine," she added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It would come as a truly wholesome moment should she become the first-ever female star of Arab origin to compete in the Middle East for WWE. Hopefully, she'll be able to do so this year.

