A beloved wrestler has announced that he is retiring at 42 years of age. The star announced that his in-ring career was at an end.

Brian Milonas, a former Ring of Honor wrestler and beloved star on the indies, has now decided to retire.

The star took to Instagram to share that all good things had to come to an end, and his career was now over. He said that his body was no longer capable of wrestling, although this was something he had been passionate about for most of his life. He went on to admit that he fell short of his ultimate goal of being a part of WWE, but he was proud of what he had achieved and the friends he had made along the way on his journey.

Trending

"All good things must come to an end. Sometimes in life, the mind wants something the body just isn’t capable of. Since I was a little boy, professional wrestling has been something I’ve been passionate about. From watching the stars of the 80s all the way through till now, I have loved professional wrestling... While I fell short of my ultimate goal of becoming a WWE Superstar, I am very proud of my resume. I’ve had great times and made great friends along the way."

The wrestler went on to say that he had already wrestled his last-ever match in 2024 and that after 23 years in the ring, it was time to say goodbye.

"Today, I say goodbye to the pursuit of pro wrestling as my life. I say goodbye to performing in the ring. As it turns out, my last match took place on February 22, 2024. Nearly 23 years of being in the ring and performing has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The wrestler ended by thanking his fans and his family for their love and support. He said that it was the end of his in-ring career, and he had nothing but love and appreciation for everyone else.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More