On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens was revealed as the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brute's team at Survivor Series. They will take on The Bloodline in a WarGames match at the event.

After Triple H came to power, it was announced that there will be two WarGames matches on the main roster for the first time ever at the Survivor Series premium live event. On SmackDown this week, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre were involved in a segment with Sami Zayn, and they announced that their mystery partner will be revealed during the show.

After Sami Zayn and Butch collided in the main event as part of the WWE World Cup tournament, The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, including Drew McIntyre, began brawling in the ring. Roman Reigns then came out to take out his adversaries. As he was about to perform a spear, out came Kevin Owens.

After trading blows with The Tribal Chief, The Prizefighter hit the latter with a Stunner. The men's WarGames match at Survivor Series is finally complete. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the main event segment, with Kevin Owens being revealed as the final competitor.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble All my hype for the War Games is back to the highest. That's the power of Kevin Owens. All my hype for the War Games is back to the highest. That's the power of Kevin Owens.

Satta @SattaLaFleur War Games is going to be amazing #smackdown War Games is going to be amazing #smackdown

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



And he's the final member for Team Brutes at WWE Survivor Series 2022 Wargames!!!



LFG!



#SmackDown KEVIN OWENS IS HERE!!!!!!And he's the final member for Team Brutes at WWE Survivor Series 2022 Wargames!!!LFG! KEVIN OWENS IS HERE!!!!!! And he's the final member for Team Brutes at WWE Survivor Series 2022 Wargames!!! LFG! #SmackDown https://t.co/ZfY3xld5ga

anna @annacdemarco the kevin owens and sami zayn storyline will always be one of my favorite things in wwe

no matter the roles or position they take, it always delivers the kevin owens and sami zayn storyline will always be one of my favorite things in wweno matter the roles or position they take, it always delivers

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime So happy KO is involved in WarGames, that made my night! #SmackDown So happy KO is involved in WarGames, that made my night! #SmackDown

iBeast @ibeastIess KEVIN OWENS IS THE 5TH MAN BABYYYYYY THIS IS AWESOMEEEEE KEVIN OWENS IS THE 5TH MAN BABYYYYYY THIS IS AWESOMEEEEE https://t.co/efYjIeyLrG

Will The Bloodline or Brawling Brutes emerge victorious at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

For over two years, The Bloodline has been the focal point of SmackDown and the top faction in WWE. Roman Reigns has been a world champion for over 800 days and The Usos recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in the history of the company.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been pinned in three years. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens will give The Bloodline a fight at WWE Survivor Series. But there's no doubt that when the dust settles, only one team will be standing, and it'll most likely be The Bloodline. However, the ongoing tension between Jey and Sami, and the possibility of Zayn not attacking his friend Kevin, might turn the tide against The Bloodline.

