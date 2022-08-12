"All set" - Roman Reigns sends a bold message regarding WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has hyped up WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to promote the ticket sales of the premium live event. He used the opportunity to ask the WWE Universe to acknowledge him at the SoFi Stadium for next year's show.

In his tweet, Reigns wrote the following, as he aims to headline yet another WrestleMania in 2023.

"The Lights, The Excitement, The Stage. All set for #TheOne. Acknowledge your Tribal Chief @SofiStadium for #WrestleMania."

Over the years, Reigns has headlined numerous WrestleMania shows, including this year as well, when he crossed paths against Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-all match.

In the main event of WrestleMania 38, The Head of the Table dethroned Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and is now the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last year, Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

How did the WWE Universe react to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 tweet?

In reaction to Roman Reigns' tweet, the WWE Universe followed along and 'acknowledged' The Tribal Chief by sending their respective messages.

Interestingly enough, a portion of the WWE Universe once again sparked rumors of The Rock possibly returning and facing Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In recent months, rumors have suggested that The Great One might return to WWE for a potential showdown against Reigns. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now regarding Rock's status for next year's 'Mania.

Reigns is currently on the back of a huge win over The Beast Incarnate from SummerSlam 2022. The former retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing Match.

The Tribal Chief's next title defense will be against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Wales, Cardiff on September 3, 2022.

