All-time great faction officially moves to RAW in the WWE Draft 2024

One of WWE's all-time great factions has been moved to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft 2024. Stephanie McMahon's announcement was considered a huge win for the red brand.

The first round of Draft Picks was underway, and former co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon returned for the first time since WrestleMania 40. No brand changes were made except for Damage CTRL, the all-time great Women's faction in WWE.

IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane are all heading to RAW, while Imperium (without Giovanni Vinci), Jade Cargill, and Kevin Owens remain on the brands they were already in.

Damage CTRL is considered the all-time great Women's faction because of the overall lack of women's groups in WWE.

It looks like IYO will not be targeting the WWE Women's Championship, which she lost to Bayley. However, Damage CTRL's addition to RAW was much needed as it added four different women stars to what was previously considered an underwhelming division.

Between 2023 and 2024, the blue brand had the better women's division by far, with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Bayley representing SmackDown, while the red brand only had Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan as top names.

It will be interesting to see the balance of the two women's divisions once the draft is all said and done.