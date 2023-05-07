"Almost f'kn killed her" - WWE Universe trolls current Champion following brutal spot at Backlash

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship last night at WWE Backlash, but it appears that the crowd could have now turned against her.

Belair defeated IYO SKY in what was a brutal match for both women, and there was one particular spot that got the WWE Universe talking.

Bianca picked IYO up for what looked like a Military Press before holding her up with one hand and seemingly guiding her to the mat. The move ended with SKY falling face-first on the mat, even though she did get her hands out for support at the last minute.

Many fans have jumped to IYO's aid and referred to Belair as a "botch queen" following the move, while others claim that the champ was able to make the move look brutal whilst avoiding any injury to her opponent.

IYO was unharmed in the fall, but several fans are still upset that she could have been injured.

The feud between Belair and IYO SKY could now continue since both women have made the move over to SmackDown, but it appears as though there could be issues within Damage CTRL to deal with first.

Bayley included herself in the match last night when IYO didn't really need the help, and during her entrance, it appeared as though Dakota Kai was trying to tell her not to interfere, but the self-proclaimed "Megastar" refused to listen.

The Genius of the SKY proved her worth at Backlash, and now it will be interesting to see if she has earned a push on the SmackDown brand following her move.

Bianca Belair became the longest-reigning WWE Women's Champion of the modern era following the win

Bianca Belair is now the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era after breaking Becky Lynch's record following her win at Backlash.

The EST of WWE won the title from Becky Lynch back at WrestleMania 38 and has since been able to overcome all the challenges placed in her path. Belair has recently been drafted to the SmackDown brand, which means that her reign as RAW Women's Champion could come to an end at some point in the near future.

Rhea Ripley also retained her championship last night at WWE Backlash, and she will now take the SmackDown Women's Championship over to RAW, so it's unclear what the future holds for both the Women's Champions.

Do you think WWE should swap the championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

